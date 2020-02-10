It’s almost that time of year again — Galentine’s Day! Whether you’re single or in a relationship, you can be sure to hang out with your gal pals on February 13. Life & Style exclusively spoke with notable mixologist Lulu Martinez — who works with Ketel One Botanical — and she gave some great tips on how to host a fabulous soirée.

“The most important tip for any host to remember is to set an intention for the gathering and build around that,” Lulu explained. “A party with a purpose will undoubtedly be remembered and little design choices you make will also help your gatherings soar.” So, one of the first things you should do is “plan a playlist around the kind of mood you wish to create,” she added. We’re thinking Lizzo, Spice Girls and Halsey are the perfect kind of tunes to put on as soon as your guests arrive.

It’s important that everything be set up before your besties start knocking on your door. “This leaves you more time to hang with them and not cater to them while they enjoy the party,” she noted.

As for food, Lulu suggests getting some simple options — crudités, charcuterie, tea sandwiches and more. Also, set up a DIY cocktail station so guests can pour themselves a delicious drink while mingling with others. “Sticker the foot of each wine glass and monogram it with your BFF’s initials,” Lulu said.

Now, the best part — drinks! “Make sure the cocktails you serve at your party are simple and low maintenance so that you can hang with the ladies and not miss out on any interesting conversations,” she revealed. “You want to enjoy the party with your friends without any hassle.”

“Stick to one spirit base,” she added. “Ketel One Botanical fits the bill perfectly with a selection of three distinct botanicals: Grapefruit Rose, Cucumber & Mint and Peach and Orange Blossom.” Don’t worry about loading up on the calories, either, as the alcohol is light and a lower ABV (alcohol by volume). “Clear spirits are usually my go-to for mixing up simple two to three ingredient cocktails at home,” she noted.

If you’re unsure how to come up with a fun concoction, we’ve got you covered. This one is pink in honor of the fun holiday. Prepare a carafe of Fresh Grapefruit Juice with two pieces of Star Anise in it to infuse, fill a carafe with unsweetened Hibiscus tea and chill, whip up a small carafe of honey syrup (equal parts honey to water) and slice up a bowl of lime wedges. Get a bottle of Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, and you have a delicious and beautifully pink Galentine’s Day Cocktail ready to serve. Leave individual ingredients on the table with a bucket of ice for your friends to serve themselves throughout the night.

Recipe:

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose

.75 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice scented with Anise

1.5 oz Chilled Hibiscus Tea

Squeeze of Lime

Barspoon honey syrup (optional)

Pour all into ice filled glass, give a quick stir, and garnish with a grapefruit slice. Easy!

Or if you want a simpler approach, try The Botanical Spritz.

The Botanical Spritz

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical of choice

3 oz Club Soda

Choose your garnish!

Pour all into ice filled wine glass and garnish with your choice of fresh fruit — grapefruit, lemon, orange — and herbs.

At the end of the day, Galentine’s Day is about “celebrating the amazing women in our lives that we call friends,” she said. So, as long as the bash is “filled with laughter, a little bit of social self-care and fantastic tasting and looking cocktail in hand,” you’re all set.

Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins would be proud, so cheers to that!