Sure, being healthy can be about looking your best. But at the end of the day, it’s mostly about feeling your best. With 2023 right around the corner, those New Year’s resolutions are closer than ever before.

If one of your resolutions is to finally get healthier, then it’s time to start exercising and eating nutritious meals. Easier said than done, right? When you try to fit all of that into your already busy schedule, it’s easy for your well-meaning resolution to start feeling like an empty promise.

Daily Harvest

Thankfully, you don’t need to magically create more hours in the day to reach your wellness goals. Daily Harvest is a nutritious, delicious, and convenient meal delivery service that’s exactly what you need to kickstart a new you in the new year.

Here’s how you can use Daily Harvest to get healthy in 2023.

The Importance of Eating Healthily

You can work out every day and still not look or feel exactly the way you want. Diet is just as important as exercise regarding our fitness goals, and eating nutritious meals affects your well-being in more ways than you might realize.

To eat well, you need to supply your body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. One of the best ways to do this is by increasing your fruit and vegetable intake. It’s recommended that you get at least five servings of fruits and vegetables every day, which can be deceptively difficult if you go in without a plan.

Don’t just take our word for it: A CDC report found that only one in ten US adults is actually getting the right amount of fruits and vegetables. Several factors are responsible for this, like a lack of access to healthy foods and a lack of time to incorporate these foods into our diets.

Not eating your fruits and veggies can cause some problems down the road since these treats are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that can help to ward off illnesses and help your body function as it should. That’s not even mentioning that they’re often high in dietary fiber to regulate digestion and gut health.

Of course, it’s no secret that fruits and veggies are important for healthy eating. The problem is that so many people don’t get enough because there’s just not enough time in the day to incorporate them into a balanced meal.

Luckily, Daily Harvest is here to save the day.

What Is Daily Harvest?

Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that sends frozen prepared meals directly to your door. But don’t let the word “frozen” fool you — these frozen meals are here to help you eat fresh.

Daily Harvest

Most frozen foods get a bad rap because they’re loaded with preservatives and artificial ingredients. Not Daily Harvest. This brand freezes their produce at peak ripeness, ensuring that you get the best flavor and nutrients from your ingredients in every dish.

And their dishes are diverse, ranging from smoothies to Harvest Bowls. That means you can get delicious, nourishing, conveniently prepared meals anytime without taking up all the time in your day. All you need to do is heat them up, and your food is ready in minutes.

Daily Harvest differs from most meal kits because everything comes already prepared, and many dishes are based around fruits and vegetables. The brand’s goal is to make eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day easier than ever, even when you’re on the go.

Outside of the flavor and convenience, Daily Harvest is also working to enhance farming and agriculture as a whole. They just partnered with the American Farmland Trust and CCOF to help bring underrepresented farmers the resources and funding they need to convert their practices from non-organic to organic farming.

These practices are better for the planet, but they’re also better for us: Regenerative soil means that we’ll have healthier produce for longer, and it also means that the food we’re eating is less bulked up with harmful pesticides or fertilizers.

It’s food you can feel good about both inside and out. If you’re ready to incorporate this service into your life, here’s how you can do it to spruce up your healthy eating habits for the new year.

Incorporating Daily Harvest Into Your Daily Routine

There are more than a few ways that Daily Harvest makes it easier to eat healthier on the daily, but here are some of our favorite hacks to help you make Daily Harvest a part of your routine.

Eat It On Its Own

One of the great things about Daily Harvest is that these full-fledged meals are ready to go and ready to eat. All you need to do is heat them up in the microwave, stove, or oven, depending on your package’s directions.

The Harvest Bakes are huge (it took us two days to finish one), and the flatbreads were enough to tide us over until our next meal without the need to snack. Not to mention, each one was loaded with delicious and fresh vegetables to help us get more fiber and nutrients than we probably would have otherwise.

Unlike most meal kits that sometimes seem to lack the necessary ingredients, these prepared meals are chef-crafted, so they don’t miss a beat. They’re also super filling and satiating, so we never felt like we needed to eat another meal after scraping the plate.

It’s as easy as heat and eat.

Use Each Dish as a Foundation

Still, some of us like to switch things up from time to time. If you fancy yourself an amateur chef, you can use Daily Harvest as a foundation to build your own twist on a healthy meal.

For instance, we can add a scoop of protein powder to our smoothies to bump up our protein intake and make them a little more filling. And since every bowl is dairy-free, the non-vegans amongst us occasionally add some shredded cheese to soups or flatbreads to satisfy our dairy desires.

You can also add your choice of protein to things like Harvest Bowls, your own fresh fruit to the Forager Bowls, and more. There’s really no wrong way for you to eat these delicious meals, and the ability to customize them only makes it easier for you to incorporate them into your newfound healthy lifestyle.

Daily Harvest

Use Them as Inspiration for Your Own Recipes

While you can’t beat Daily Harvest’s convenience, you can use these dishes to get some ideas for your own meals when you have the time to make them from scratch. There are some flavor combinations here we’ve never thought of mixing together, but they just work. (And you can steal them for your own recipes later on.)

For instance, who would’ve thought that pineapple and smoked paprika could go so well together on a flatbread? We definitely didn’t, and now we’ve added some smoked paprika on top of our pineapple slices when we eat them on our own.

It’s a great way to learn new ways to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet if you haven’t already been doing so.

Is Daily Harvest Actually Healthy?

It feels like anything can claim to be healthy nowadays, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting the vitamins and minerals you need to feel your best. But nutritionists agree: Daily Harvest loads up their meals and snacks with tons of fruits and veggies, and that can never be a bad thing.

These meals are great to have in the freezer at all times in case there are days when you just can’t get all your fruits and veggies in (or on days when you can’t be bothered to cook for yourself). We’ve been incorporating at least one meal into our typical diet every day, and we’ve never felt better.

Delicious and Nutritious

Daily Harvest is a meal delivery service that sends prepared frozen meals right to your door. As this company works to improve farming habits across the globe, they’re also creating convenient meals built on fruits and veggies — making it easier for you to eat right.

These meals can be eaten independently, and they’re delicious without even needing to add your own spin. But if you want to add even more veggies or protein, these are the perfect foundation to customize as you wish. They’re also a yummy source of inspiration the next time when you have the time to make your own food from scratch.`

If you’re ready to make healthy eating easy, get started with your first delivery today.