The singer, 45, swaps his morning coffee for celery juice and hot water with cayenne pepper — and doesn’t eat anything on Wednesdays!
2 of 5
Channing Tatum
”It’s not healthy,” the actor, 44, admitted of getting his Magic Mike body, which involved “chewing” green smoothies. “I don’t know how people who work a 9-to-5 [job] actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job and I can barely do it.”
3 of 5
Chris Pratt
The actor, 45, has done the Daniel Fast, inspired by the Bible, in which he ate only fruit, vegetables and unleavened bread for 21 days straight. “It was actually amazing,” he said.
4 of 5
Aaron Rodgers
“I felt an intense amount of gratitude,” the NFL quarterback, 40, said of a 12-day Ayurvedic cleanse, which involved drinking warm ghee, taking laxatives and therapeutic vomiting.
5 of 5
Dwayne Johnson
To fuel his workouts, the action star, 52, eats six meals a day — up to about 6,000 calories — plus one epic cheat meal a week. (He once had 12 pancakes, four pizzas and 21 brownies!)