In some ways, Allison was like many other forty-somethings. Busy, successful in her career, and overall, everything felt pretty right. Except one thing: physically, she felt as if she was wearing someone else’s “body suit.”

“I had recently turned 46 and all I truly wanted was that jolt of confidence that being physically in shape gave me. l wanted my groove back.” So, Allison decided it was time to take the first step.

She started walking more and shopping the periphery of the supermarket, filling up her basket with more vegetables and cutting back on sugar. And when she found Hydroxycut Drink Mix, that is when it all really started to stick.

“I started this journey determined that I was going to make it work for the long haul. As an entrepreneur, I had to figure out strategies that worked for me and my never-sit-still hair and makeup-artist lifestyle. That’s when Hydroxycut Drink Mix came into play. I could throw it in my bag, and it was like having my added edge to ignite my journey.”

Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the Wildberry flavor is delicious and might be my favorite.” Twenty two pounds later, Allison seems to have figured it out. With no magic pill, just the right strategies and tools in place, Allison made it work.

Better With Hydroxycut

Subjects taking the key ingredient (C. canephora robusta) for 60 days lost an average of 10.95 lbs. versus the placebo group, which lost an average of 5.40 lbs. Both groups followed a low-calorie diet. In a separate 8-week study, subjects taking C. canephora robusta lost an average of 3.7 lbs. versus the placebo group, which lost 1.25 lbs. Both groups followed a calorie-reduced diet and performed moderate exercise.