This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

Since the federal-level legalization of industrial hemp cultivation, cannabidiol (CBD) products became easily available for the general population. People are using them for alleviating the symptoms of many common day ailments because of their potential therapeutic effects. Also, due to their popularity and widespread acceptance, cannabidiol manufacturers are introducing different types of CBD-infused health and wellness products. So, a plethora of cannabidiol products are available in the market, making it difficult to identify which products are and brands are safe. In this article, we will look at how CBD products and brands are evaluated.

Related: Why is third-party lab testing so important for CBD products? Click here to learn more.

Important Criteria Used For Evaluating CBD Products

Listed below are the criteria used for evaluating CBD products available in the market:

Accuracy Of Claims: Most CBD health and wellness products make claims about the effectiveness of their offerings. The reviewing or evaluating agencies check whether these claims are supported by research studies, and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Most CBD health and wellness products make claims about the effectiveness of their offerings. The reviewing or evaluating agencies check whether these claims are supported by research studies, and by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Industry Standards: Reputed CBD product manufacturers must follow industry standards for best practices, and listed below are some of the important points:

Transparent about the source of the hemp The manufacturer complies with FDA’s good manufacturing practices The product is organic Products are tested by an ISO 17025 certified third-party laboratory The manufacturer is transparent about the ingredients Products are marketed as adults only There must be a clear return policy The customer service must be accessible



Reputation Of Company: The quality of a CBD product and brand can be ensured by checking whether the company has not been found guilty in lawsuits related to consumer safety.

The quality of a CBD product and brand can be ensured by checking whether the company has not been found guilty in lawsuits related to consumer safety. Indicators Of Trust: Listed below are the important indicators for the trustworthiness of a CBD product:

The THC content of the CBD product is only up to 0.3% The CBD potency and cannabinoid profile matches the product label The testing was completed within the last 12 months The presence of molds, pesticides, and heavy metals is below allowable limits



You must know that CBD health benefits depend on the quality of hemp plant parts used for making cannabidiol-infused health and wellness products. To get the maximum benefits, you must use a high-quality product from a reputed cannabidiol manufacturer.

Related: What are the differences between full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolates? Click here to find out more and learn which may be best to you.

These are the important points that you must know about evaluating CBD products and brands.