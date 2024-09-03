Going off to college doesn’t mean a change in luxury status for some celebrities’ kids. Dorm rooms are now lavishly decorated to give them all the comforts of the wealthy lifestyle they grew up in.

Real Housewives of New Jersey costars Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga both had daughters go away to college for the first time in August 2024, and each decorated their rooms with plenty of pink details. From comforters to artwork on the walls, Milania Guidice and Antonia Gorga showed off their favorite color in their rooms

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt‘s Southern Methodist University dorm room was also decked out in pink, along with a glam makeup mirror and other comforts of home.