Netflix’s highly anticipated Love Is Blind spinoff, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, is finally here! During the unconventional experiment, contestant April Melohn put her two-year relationship with boyfriend Jake Cunningham to the test. Although fans will have to wait until the season finale to find out where the couple stands today, April spoke exclusively with Life & Style in a video interview about her pregnancy scare while filming.

“It was just a normal day for me. I mean, I feel like I have had unstable cycles for the past five years — since I was 19 — and told that I had cysts on both ovaries and that I don’t produce estrogen, the hormone required for you to get pregnant” April, 23, recalls.

Netflix

“It was just another, like, ‘Alright, take a pregnancy test. It’s gonna be negative.’ So, I think I told Jake, like, ‘Hey, I haven’t had my cycle.’ And I realized it was just because of all the stress that my body was just outta whack. I took a test and it said negative,” April adds, noting she took “like 200” negative tests but nothing had changed.

“I told everybody outside of the show, I was going to fertility appointments and dealing with this off set and then rushing back like nothing happened,” she continues. “I tried to not talk about it, but I think when people started to dig at me about, ‘Well, Jake doesn’t wanna have kids,’ and so I finally just blew up because I was just like, ‘This is what I’m going through. Shut up. I don’t care about your opinion. Sit down and leave me alone. Don’t tell me what he thinks.'”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style as well, Jake offered his perspective. “The pregnancy scare … well, we’ve been down that road quite a bit,” he says. “She’s done that a lot to me. So, I didn’t really think too much of it. … If we did end up having a kid, I would’ve taken care of it and I would’ve been the best dad for that kid.”

Throughout their time on the show, viewers will witness all of April and Jake’s ups and downs — during their time together and apart. They enter the show as a couple. However, for four weeks, April goes through a trial marriage with contestant Colby Kissinger, and Jake goes through a trial marriage with contestant Rae Williams.

At the end of those trial marriages, they come back together to determine if they’re ready to get married for real.

As of Wednesday, April 6, episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are available to stream on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 13.