Social media influencer and “trad wife” Hannah Neeleman‘s religion has become a hot topic as she documents life on a rural Utah farm with her husband and eight children. Fans want to know if she’s Mormon.

Is Hannah Neeleman Mormon?

Yes. Hannah and her husband, Daniel Neeleman, are both practicing members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Was Hannah Neeleman Raised Mormon?

Hannah was raised in a large Mormon family in Springdale, Utah, just outside the famed Zion National Park. She had eight siblings, the same number of children the Instagram star has today.

Was Daniel Neeleman Raised Mormon?

Daniel was raised in a Mormon family in Connecticut. Coincidentally, he also has eight siblings. However, unlike Hannah’s humble upbringings where her parents owned a flower shop, Daniel’s father, David Neeleman, is the billionaire founder of JetBlue Airlines.

Courtesy of Hannah Neeleman/Instagram

Hannah Neelman Says She Prays on When to Have Children

Hannah and Daniel Married in 2011, three months after meeting each other. She was 21 years old, and he was 23. The couple started a family almost immediately, as their children range in age from 12 years old to 6 months.

“It’s very much a matter of prayer for me,” the YouTube sensation said of when she decides to have kids in a profile with The Times of London on July 27, 2024. “I’m, like, ‘God, is it time to bring another one to the Earth?’ And I’ve never been told no.”

Daniel chimed in, “But for whatever reason it’s exactly nine months [after a baby] that she’s ready for the next one.”

While his wife maintained the timing of having their children was “definitely a matter of prayer,” Daniel stood his ground, telling the publication, “It’s a matter of prayer but somehow it’s exactly nine months.”

Courtesy of Hannah Neeleman/Instagram

Why Did Hannah Neeleman Start Ballerina Farm?

Hannah was working as a professional ballet dancer in New York City while studying at the famed Juilliard School when she met Dan. After marrying and moving to Brazil for Daniel’s work, the pair fell in love with farming while taking trips to the countryside in the South American country.

Upon moving back to the U.S., the duo bought 100 acres in Birdseye, Utah, where they hoped to raise the burgeoning brood while living in a basement apartment. Two years later, the property they were constructing burned down in a fire. The couple then bought a 328-acre ranch in Kamas, Utah, which has become Ballerina Farm. It’s named after Hannah’s former dancing career.

Hannah said she and Daniel “had this dream that we wanted to raise our children on a farm and to really bring awareness to what it takes to put food on the table, and also educating people “about what they can do to contribute to what you’re eating,” in a December 2023 YouTube video.

As for how her social media channels came to be, Hannah told viewers that she decided to build the family’s business through YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. She explained that as a dancer, she was comfortable being on stage and “we started documenting as city kids getting into farm life” about six years ago. Hannah regularly posts about life on Ballerina Farm, including cooking, milking cows, caring for livestock and of course, parenting.