Hannah Neeleman, better known as her social media persona Ballerina Farm, said that she and her husband, Daniel Neeleman, are “just going for it” when it comes to having more kids.

While answering questions from fans via TikTok, one person asked the couple “how many kids” they “plan on having.”

“This is by far the number one question that we’ve gotten,” Hannah said.

Daniel then hinted that they weren’t done expanding their family by revealing they “don’t really have a number.” He added, “We’re just kind of going for it.”

The couple share kids Henry, 12, Charles, 10, George, 9, Frances, 7, Lois, 5, Martha, 3, Mabel, 2, and Flora, 6 months.

Hannah – who is a self-proclaimed “ballerina farmer” — rose to fame on social media for documenting her life as “queen of the ‘trad wives.’” The term comes from the traditional lifestyle she follows as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religion, in which women are mothers and men are the main providers.

The couple recently made headlines for their July 20 interview with the U.K.’s The Times, in which they detailed her decision to leave her thriving dance career in New York City behind to settle down with Daniel at a rural farm and become a “trad wife.”

Daniel added that he’s a “firm believer” that men “make stuff work” and it is the woman’s responsibility to “beautify.”

The couple has faced backlash for their perceived views of gender roles, though Hannah actually admitted she doesn’t know if she considers herself as a “trad wife” during The Times interview.

After noting that they consider each other “co-CEOs” of their family business, Ballerina Farm, Hannah said, “I don’t know if I identify with” the trad wife label.

Courtesy of Hannah Neeleman/Instagram

“We are traditional in the sense that it’s a man and a woman, we have children,” she continued. “But I do feel like we’re paving a lot of paths that haven’t been paved before.” She added that she believes that they are “doing what God wants.”

She also admitted that her life with Daniel isn’t what she always imagined for herself. “My goal was New York City,” Hannah shared. “I left home at 17 and I was so excited to get there, I just loved that energy. And I was going to be a ballerina. I was a good ballerina. But I knew that when I started to have kids my life would start to look different.”

They also discussed their interest in having more kids during their interview with The Times of London. “It’s very much a matter of prayer for me,” Hannah said. “I’m, like, ‘God, is it time to bring another one to the Earth?’ And I’ve never been told no.”

Daniel added, “But for whatever reason it’s exactly nine months [after a baby] that she’s ready for the next one.”

Hannah then said “it’s definitely a matter of prayer,” though Daniel quipped, “It’s a matter of prayer but somehow it’s exactly nine months.”

While Hannah is open to having more children, she said that she’s content with the way her life currently is. “I feel like we’re doing what God wants,” she said.