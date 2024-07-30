The reality TV dating show that brings the villa’s most memorable islanders is back! Love Island: All Stars returns for more chats, more games and more drama this winter and fans are curious about the series’ return.

What Is ‘Love Island: All Stars’?

Love Island: All Stars brings the franchise’s most noteworthy contestants back for a second chance at love. From awkward ex-encounters to new love connections, contestants compete in challenges and build romantic connections as they live in a gorgeous South Africa villa. Season 1 of the spinoff premiered in January 2024.

“After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars,” Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning at ITV told Deadline in a statement. “Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Who Is the Host of ‘Love Island: All Stars’?

Love Island: All Stars has yet to confirm the host for season 2. However, Maya Jama is the most likely candidate, as she hosted the inaugural season and currently hosts the Love Island U.K. franchise.

When Does ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Premiere?

Love Island: All Stars is set to return in January 2025. The series confirmed the season 2 return in a July 2024 comment to A-list star Kim Kardashian.

The Hulu personality took to Instagram with a Love Island-themed post, captioning a sultry selfie, “A bombshell just entered the villa.” In the photos, Kim sported a sexy, black barely-there bikini as she posed on outdoor furniture.

“All Stars is back January 2025 if you fancy it Kim,” the franchise wrote in the comment section from its official account.

Sister Khloé Kardashian also added her own commentary under the photo, writing, “Screaming at the caption!!!!!!!” In another comment, she added, “Yaaaaaasss.”

Fans were buzzing in the comment section at the confirmation of the Love Island spinoff. “I wonder who they’ll have!!” one viewer wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Imagine her team getting her ready every day.”

“I’ll take her as host,” a third quipped.

Who Is on the ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Season 2 Cast?

The cast for Love Island: All Stars season 2 has yet to be confirmed. However, rumors have ignited about the possible cast members, including Ovie Soko, Faye Winter and Paige Thorne.

Who Won ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Last Year?

Season 6 alum Molly Smith and season 9 star Tom Clare were crowned the first place winners of season 1 of Love Island: All Stars. The couple took home a $50,000 cash prize, which they opted to split.

Molly’s ex Callum Jones and his partner Jess Gale finished in second place, followed by Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie in third, and Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison in fourth.