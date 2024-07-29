Fans of U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky are cheering her on in her fourth Olympic appearance. Many are wondering if she’s married or has a significant other who is supporting her as she competes in the July 2024 Paris Games.

Is U.S. Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Married?

Katie is not married and there is no indication she has ever tied the knot with anyone.

Katie Ledecky Is Private About Her Dating Life

The Olympian keeps her social media pages mainly about her professional accomplishments, training and sponsorship deals. Katie reps Core Power protein shakes, LaCroix sparkling water, Athleta workout wear and the electronics brand Panasonic.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky Has a Loving and Supportive Family

While the most decorated female swimmer in history doesn’t reveal anything about her romantic life on social media, Katie has shared how much her family members mean to her.

In a June 3, 2024, Instagram post, the Washington. D.C. native showed her maternal grandmother holding a copy of Katie’s memoir, Just Add Water.

“My Grandma Hagan…she’s lived in 11 different decades. Find out what she has meant to me in Just Add Water, my book out on June 11th,” she wrote in the caption along with additional photos with of her grandmother over the years. One snapshot showed the pair holding Katie’s medal haul from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she took home four gold and one silver medal

Katie has also shared numerous photos alongside her older brother, Michael Ledecky, over the years on her Instagram page, as the siblings are incredibly close.

Courtesy of Katie Ledecky/Instagram

When Did Katie Ledecky Make Her Olympic Debut?

Katie made her Olympic debut at the 2012 London games when she was 15 years old. In the years since, fans have watched her grow from a talented teen into the most powerful and accomplished female swimmer of all time.

She went on to compete in the 2016 Rio games, followed by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she took home two gold medals. Paris 2024 marks Katie’s fourth Olympic games.

Does Katie Ledecky Plan on Competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?

“The (2028) Olympics being in L.A. is very appealing. Not very many athletes get an opportunity to compete in a home Games,” she told NBC in May 2024. “I definitely at this point am planning on going through 2028 … whether I compete in one event, multiple events, a relay, whatever.”

How Did Katie Ledecky Train for the 2024 Olympics?

“I’ve been [at The University of] Florida for about two and a half years now. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve been able to train with some of the top male distance swimmers in the country and in the world, so that’s been beneficial for my training and I try to keep them on their toes as well. And it’s just a really fun environment,” the Stanford University graduate told People in June 2024.

“I want to make sure that I’m being a leader for our team, both in and out of the pool and making sure that the younger swimmers feel like they belong on that team and belong at the Olympic level, Katie continued, adding that she wanted to make “sure that they feel comfortable and confident going out there and competing with the best in the world.”

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky Is Thrilled to Still be an Olympian

“It’s a little surreal. I mean, I don’t think I would’ve expected to necessarily still be at this level this many years later,” Katie told People ahead of the Olympic trials in Indianapolis, Indiana, in June 2024. “I wouldn’t have been able to see into the future that I would be competing in 2024. So yeah, I don’t take it for granted. I don’t take these opportunities for granted, and I just try to enjoy each day of the training and the process.”