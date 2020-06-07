Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is facing backlash from celebs and fans alike over seemingly transphobic tweets posted on June 6.

The situation started when the U.K. native, 54, tweeted out a link to an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.” She added, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The internet-at-large quickly descended on her replies, highlighting the fact that non-binary, transgender and gender-nonconforming people can menstruate as well as cisgendered women. The mother of three responded by asserting she “spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists.”

“I know exactly what the distinction is,” the screenwriter tweeted. “Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge.”

Rowling went on to post several more tweets about her view of sex. “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” she wrote. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” Rowling continued.

The film producer concluded by noting she “respects” the rights of every trans person right to live in whatever way feels “authentic and comfortable.” She also noted she would “march” with them if they were “discriminated against on the basis of being trans.”

“At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female,” Rowling wrote. “I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

This isn’t the first time the crime drama writer received backlash for alleged transphobia. She came under fire for tweeting support for Maya Forstater, a British researcher who was fired over transphobic comments, in December 2019.

