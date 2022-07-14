Being cheeky! Jennifer Lopez gracefully handled a wardrobe malfunction while performing in a skin-tight bodysuit, making light of the mishap with a TikTok post.

The singer posted the clip on the video-sharing app on July 1, 2022, showing a fairly large tear in her sequin catsuit while she was performing at a concert. The rip occurred right over her famous derrière.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/TikTok

To make light of the situation, J. Lo set the TikTok post to the sped-up version of the 1964 song “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” which has gone viral on the platform for the lyric “Oh no no no no.”

In the video, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer carries on with her performance despite the snag in her ensemble. She doesn’t miss a beat as she flips her hair and shakes her hips alongside her backup dancers.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/TikTok

Shortly after the video was posted, fans took to the comment section to show their support for the songstress.

“We love a Funny Queen who can take any situation,” one fan commented with a crying laughing emoji. Another wrote, “She is a true professional. ‘The show must go on.’”

It’s no surprise the Marry Me actress handled the situation with poise as this was not her first brush with wardrobe snags on stage. She previously faced a similar challenge during a performance in 2016 in Las Vegas when her fitted shimmery bodysuit gave in during the final moments of her performance. The star handled the situation like a pro, acting like nothing was wrong. Fortunately, that tear happened as she was taking her final bow.

The Bronx, New York, native faced an additional costume defect during performances in 2012 when she suffered a nip slip while wearing a bodysuit. As usual, J. Lo played the situation off with ease and continued to dance.

Jennifer’s fiancé Ben Affleck has hailed the star for her work ethic. The pair got back together in 2021, almost 20 years after they called off their initial engagement. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022, which Jennifer announced via Twitter.

For his April 2021 cover story with In Style, the Good Will Hunting actor shared how impressed he was by Jennifer’s hustle combined with her humility.

“I don’t know whether people know it or not, but the most impressive thing about her (and that is a long list) was her extraordinary work ethic,” Ben said in the interview. “She had this humility coupled with the basic assumption that not only did you have to work incredibly hard to succeed, you had to then push yourself even further.”