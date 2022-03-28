Jake Gyllenhaal Reacts to Amy Schumer’s Joke About Him and Sister Maggie Being a 2022 Oscars Couple

Yikes! Host Amy Schumer joked about Jake Gyllenhaal and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal being one of the couples at the 2022 Oscars, and he had quite the reaction. Watch the awkward moment in the video above.

“It’s a night for lovers,” the Trainwreck star, 40, told the audience on Sunday, March 27, as the crowd laughed. The Nightcrawler star, 41, for his part, appeared confused while looking around him.

Maggie, 44, is nominated at the 94th annual Academy Awards in three categories — Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress — for her work on the movie The Lost Daughter.

“Since there aren’t nearly enough women directing, aspects of our experience aren’t going to be expressed,” she told Deadline in February 2022 of her directorial debut. “I mean, there are men who observe us very well but there are also going to be blindspots, so these personal experiences won’t be expressed until women are the people making the movies.”

The actress went on to explain how, with her adaptation, she hopes to push Hollywood into a future that includes “different perspectives.”

“We’ve gotten used to a certain kind of storytelling, a certain kind of language, a certain kind of hero and heroine that look and behave a certain way,” Maggie explained. “I think when space is made for different perspectives, all of those things will change including the language. [We’ll see] that people are compelled by that, that people want something new. We’ll realize that the language that movies were being told in is not the only language. I’m really particularly interested to see what all those new languages look like.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Jake has gushed over his sister’s impact on his career.

“Ever since I saw my sister act … I saw her on stage and thought, ‘That looks like a whole lot of fun,'” he told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “Then I tried my hand at it and it felt really natural. It felt really right and I enjoyed it so much.”

He recalled, “I think I was about six or seven years old. And then it’s just been like that forever.”

While the actor doesn’t have any kids of his own, he’s also formed a close bond with Maggie and her husband Peter Sarsgaard‘s two daughters.

“They come from a long line of incredible women and they’re even more incredible than the ones before them,” Jake told the U.K.’s The Sunday Times in September 2021, referring to the girls as “truly, and I’m not just saying this because it’s an interview, two of the most incredible people.”

Family forever.