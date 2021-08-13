Bachelor Nation‘s Jef Holm was granted a temporary restraining order against ex-roommate Robby Hayes, Life & Style can confirm.

“Robert used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises and harass me and I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day,” Holm, 27, who appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette, alleged in court documents obtained by Life & Style on Thursday, August 12. “He claims he has belongings there and that’s why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful.”

The judge signed off on Holm’s request on Monday, August 9, ordering Hayes, 32, to stay 100 yards away from the former ABC personality, including his home, place of work and vehicle.

In court documents, Holms also described an incident in July, where he claimed Hayes, who appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, broke into their previously shared home in Venice, California. “I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively started threatening me and I felt very unsafe,” he recalled. “[Robby] yelled at me and threatened me and entered without permission.”

According to Holms, Hayes “enters the property and becomes hostile” at least “once a week.”

A hearing is set for Monday, August 30, wherein Hayes can provide a statement of defense and Holms can provide testimony as to why the temporary restraining order should be extended to a more “permanent” order (typically three to five years).

Courtesy of Jef Holm/Instagram

Holms no longer follows Hayes on Instagram. However, the Siesta Key alum still follows him. Moreover, Holms has yet to delete a November 2018 post featuring a photo of Hayes seemingly at their Venice, California apartment.