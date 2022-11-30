Jennifer Lopez Is a Homebody at Heart! See Photos of the House She Shares With Husband Ben Affleck

She has it all! While Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar who is constantly on the go, she is a homebody at heart. The “On the Floor” singer enjoys relaxing and watching TV and, luckily for the New York native, her house is fit for a queen.

“I love staying home. I work a lot,” Jennifer said during a November 2015 Ask Anything Chat. “I’m around a lot of people all the time. And to just be home with my babies running around and doing nothing, it’s something that I really love to do.”

While her children – twins Emme and Max whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony – are no longer “babies,” the Hustlers actress still loves being home.

J. Lo explained that her perfect day of self care includes locking herself in her bathroom “all by [herself].”

“Taking a bath, putting in the oils and the bath salts, putting on a little music, maybe reading a book,” she described during a November 2022 interview for Vogue’s 73 Questions.

It seems her husband, Ben Affleck, truly knows his new bride as the Armageddon actor proposed to the Wedding Planner star while she was indulging in her self care routine.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she gushed about his April 2022 proposal via her OnTheJLo newsletter. “I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES,’” she added, calling it “the most perfect moment.”

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist tied the knot with her Gigli costar on July 16, 2022, in a Las Vegas-style ceremony before celebrating with friends and family with an extravagant wedding at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate the following month. The pair – who originally dated in the early 2000s – called off their 2004 nuptials only to rekindle their romance after Jen’s split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021. Ben re-proposed to his longtime love in April 2022, one year after getting back together.

As the newlyweds prepare to celebrate their first holiday season as a married couple, Jen told Vogue what’s on her Christmas list.

“I have everything I want,” she said during her episode of 73 Questions.

