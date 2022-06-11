Jessica Alba’s Daughter Haven Warren is All Grown Up! See Photos of Her Transformation

Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven Warren is all grown up! The second daughter of The Honest Company founder promoted to middle school and it’s clear her mom has all the ~feels~.

“I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!!!” the Fantastic Four actress, 41, gushed via Instagram on Friday, June 10. “Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on and give great advice.”

Adding that her daughter is “wise beyond” her years, Jessica continued, “You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work. I’m excited for your next chapter — middle school, here you come. It’s going to be awesome!”

Apart from Haven, the Honey star shares Honor, 14, and Hayes, 4, with her husband, Cash Warren.

Earlier this year, Haven sat down with her parents on the mother of three’s YouTube channel to ask them the “most cringey parenting questions” and she didn’t shy away from her curiosities.

“Mom, tell us something that would surprise me — besides that you dated like a 42-year-old,” Haven laughingly asked her mother.

“That’s so embarrassing,” the Good Luck Chuck actress giggled. “I stole [my parent’s] car at like 14.”

The Dark Angel alum clearly goes above and beyond for her children. “I try to be completely present with them. I want to make the time I spend with them quality,” she told Us Weekly in November 2018. Acknowledging that mistakes happen, she added, “Try to learn from them. At the end of the day, if you’re doing your best, that’s all you can really do.”

Her kids also played a major part in the founding of her multimillion-dollar company, The Honest Company. Following the baby shower of her first child, the model broke out in hives after prewashing the clothes she received as gifts. The incident ultimately inspired the actress to create clean products.

“I was like, ‘How can this be safe for babies if I’m having this type of reaction?'” she told Forbes in May 2015. “I felt like my needs weren’t being met as a modern person.”

Since then, the endeavor has made the Into the Blue actress one of the richest self-made women in America.

