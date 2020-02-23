Let your hair down! Singer Jessie J took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of herself and boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s daughter, Everly Tatum, having the most insane dance party on February 22. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with this dynamic duo’s bond.

“Dance party Saturday,” the 31-year-old wrote over a video clip of the pair dancing together with a scarf, adding a twins emoji. “Scarf — 1, My turn — -4 LOL, Celery Juice — 0, Evie — 100,” she added, along with scarf, loved-up, rollercoaster, Ferris wheel and lollipop emojis.

We’re really glad to see that the London native is tighter than ever with Jenna Dewan‘s 6-year-old daughter. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the sweet pair was getting on swimmingly back in July 2019. “Jessie has passed the biggest test of all — Channing’s daughter Everly loves her,” the source gushed about their connection.

Plus, the Step Up mama was totally on board with the girls becoming BFFs. “What’s even better is that Channing’s ex, Jenna, is happy that the two are bonding, even encouraging her daughter to be especially nice to Jessie,” the insider revealed.

“Everly warmed up to Jessie almost immediately after meeting in Los Angeles,” the source continued. “It’s a sign, not only that Jessie and Everly get along tremendously, but that Channing and Jessie are serious.”

Everly’s dad and the songstress did break up in late December 2019 — but it was barely a month before they were back together. Jessie shared a sweet post dedicated to her man while they attended a pre-Grammys gala on January 25.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the adorable clip of the couple snuggled up. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Clearly, Everly has a pretty great blended family on her hands.