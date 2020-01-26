They’re at it again! Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J made their second red carpet appearance as a couple in just two days on January 25, when the duo attended the pre-Grammys Gala in Los Angeles. Needless to say, they were just as cute as they were when they attended the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala a day prior and we really can’t get enough.

At this event, the 31-year-old singer opted for a vampy red lip and a sequined and embellished off-the-shoulder gown, with her 39-year-old boyfriend in an all-black suit. The couple looked very complementary and couldn’t help but laugh and giggle with one another as the cameras rolled.

Believe it or not, the duo’s red carpet appearance on January 24 was actually their debut — so it seems as though they’ve gone from zero to 60 in terms of how public they’re willing to be as a pair. In fact, Jessie even posted a video of the couple smooching at the event on her Instagram.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the adorable clip. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Believe it or not, it wasn’t even that long ago that these two cuties were actually cooling the jets on their relationship. They broke up back on December 19, after a year together … but needless to say, it didn’t last long.

In fact, an insider told In Touch they still “really [liked] each other” following the breakup and also confirmed the couple was hanging out again but “taking it one day at a time” during the month they were split. Naturally, we’re glad to see them back in each other’s arms once more.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Channing and Jessie’s second red carpet appearance as a couple!