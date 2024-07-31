Jordan Chiles' Tattoos: Photos of Her Back Ink and More

She’s Inked Up! Jordan Chiles Is Covered in Tattoos: Photos of Her Back Ink and More Body Art

You may not know it since she’s usually wearing long-sleeved leotards, but Jordan Chiles has several tattoos on her body!

The professional gymnast had fans talking about her body art when she competed at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and put her back tattoo on display. She’s also inked up in two more places on her back, as well as all the way down her left arm.

On her right arm, she gave her gymnastics career a permanent place on her body by tattooing the Olympic rings near the crook of her elbow.