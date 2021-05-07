Telling her story. Kendall Jenner responded to criticism she has received over her anxiety struggles during the debut episode of her Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series with Vogue, which premiered on Thursday, May 6.

“There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate,” the 25-year-old told clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula. “I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl.”

“I still have one of these,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, referring to her head. “And that thing up there sometimes doesn’t always — I don’t know — it’s not always happy and it’s not always connecting. I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

In May 2020, the supermodel revealed that she has been dealing with anxiety attacks since she was “really young.” During an appearance on Good Morning America, she noted that as she got older, the “panic attacks” would get more intense, especially as her modeling career blossomed — but finally, she got educated on anxiety, how it manifests and how to make positive changes to aid in the struggle.

“Before I was really overwhelmed, really overworked. I was always around people and I kind of got really overwhelmed with all of that to the point where I was like, I need to be alone,” she told the mental health professional. “Now it’s more like, okay, we’ve all been super isolated to the point where I’m almost so used to that that now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if i see a few more of my friends than I’m used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety.”

Kendall added, “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.”

The Vogue cover girl’s new Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety series is a four-part exploration of her mental health struggles, so it appears that she will address other aspects throughout the upcoming three episodes. Fans can watch the series on YouTube.