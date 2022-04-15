It’s that time of year! Kendall Jenner is soaking up the sun poolside with a bottle of her 818 Tequila – and she’s doing it topless!

Kendall, 26, shared a topless photo of herself hanging out under an umbrella poolside wearing only a pair of tiny blue bikini bottoms. She, of course, was carrying a bottle of her 818 Tequila in one hand as she draped her other arm across her body to cover her chest.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“@drink818 by the pool >,” the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum captioned her slideshow of photos.

In addition to her topless snap, the series of photos appears to be taken at an 818 Tequila summer soiree. Giant pool floats that spell out 818 are seen floating in the pool in the snaps, while an 818-themed cooler is placed nearby. There is even an 818 branded Airstream!

“Come back again,” the back of the trailer reads, further confirming the model is hosting an event for her liquor company.

These poolside snaps are presumably the first of many we can expect from Devin Booker’s girlfriend this weekend as she, along with most of Los Angeles, heads to the California desert for the Coachella Music Festival. As for Kendall, she’s been showing off her curves a lot lately! On April 3, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed braless in a sheer Maisie Wilen minidress for a series of mirror selfies that left little to the imagination. That series of photos also included Kendall holding a bottle of her 818 Tequila.

“How are you real?” sister Khloé Kardashian joked at the time. “So, you’re just the coolest girl ever?” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin added.

Though Kendall’s beau, Devin Booker, 25, didn’t chime in on her sexy selfies, the pair are still going strong. One source previously told Life & Style that it’s “just a matter of time” before the Phoenix Suns star proposes.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly two years, “talk about getting married, but they’re not in a huge rush,” the insider added. Kendall’s family, on the other hand, “is counting down the days” until Devin “pops the question.”