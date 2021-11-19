TMI! Khloé Kardashian recalled the sexy suggestions she got from strangers when she was trying to get pregnant with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

“[People] would come up to me and give me sex advice because I was trying for a baby for so long,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the December 2021/January 2022 Cosmopolitan issue. “It’s sweet — I understand they were trying to be helpful, but I’m beyond talking about sexual positions with a stranger.”

As a result, Khloé, 37, and the Kardashian-Jenner family opted to keep certain personal details to themselves.

“I used to share anything and everything,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s age or if I started being more aware and exposed, but you become more guarded — in a healthy way … [Our family] definitely like to, now, keep some things for us. It’s growing up. You’re allowed to change what you’re comfortable with.”

The Dash Dolls star married Lamar, 42, in September 2009 after dating for just one month. She and the basketball player finalized their divorce in December 2016 after Khloé initially filed to separate legally three years before. In the interim, her estranged husband was hospitalized and was in a four-day coma after he was found unconscious in Nevada in October 2015. This led the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum to withdraw the divorce petition in order to take responsibility for his medical decisions.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

“There are too many other important things, too many medical things,” the Kocktails with Khloé host told People that month regarding the status of her divorce. “It’s not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now.”

While she did not want to reconcile with Lamar, Khloé “loved him always” and would “always love him.”

“I don’t believe love is fickle,” she added. “I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love them from afar. You don’t have to be with that person in order to love him.”

Khloé was later linked to another basketball player Tristan Thompson in an on and off relationship from 2016 to June 2021. The two share daughter True Thompson and have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship since their last breakup.

As for her 3-year-old child, Khloé is cautious about what she shares on social media.

“I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things! I’m like, “What are you talking about?” The Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian entrepreneur said to Cosmo. “I remember I posted a video of [True] talking. She was eating cut-up grapes and people were going, ‘Cut the grapes, she’s going to choke.’ And I was like, ‘They’re cut!’ I’m not going to let my child choke.”