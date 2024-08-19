Tristan Thompson’s kids, True Thompson and Prince Oliver, reunited during a day with their moms, Khloé Kardashian and Jordan Craig, for a fun-filled day at Universal Studios in California.

“Tooooooooo much fun!” Jordan, 33, shared via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 18. In the photo, True wore her hair in a tight top bun and a pink jersey, while her older brother rocked a yellow shirt and grey shorts.

Although the Kardashians star, 40, wasn’t pictured in the snap, she was spotted in other photos taken at the amusement park, along with True’s cousins and sister Kim Kardashian’s kids, Saint West and Chicago West.

Khloé, dressed in a sleek, black plunging bodysuit, was seen enjoying thrill-seeking rides like the Harry Potter rollercoaster and the Jurassic Park ride with the Kardashian kids.

The outing was significant as it proves Tristan’s exes have seemingly put the drama behind them. Jordan and the NBA player welcomed their son Prince in 2016, the same year the Hulu personality went public with her relationship with Tristan.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online in June 2019, Jordan claimed she was pregnant and still with Tristan, 33, when he first sparked his relationship with the Good American founder. “[He] insisted he would change for our family and tried to get back together on numerous occasions,” she allegedly wrote. However, she ended their relationship after he was unfaithful to her.

After Khloé’s relationship with Tristan “went viral,” the influencer said everything “took a turn for the worse.”

“Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality,” Jordan wrote, according to the outlet. “My pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy.”

That same month, Khloé slammed claims that Tristan was still with Jordan when she started dating him. “I’m disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but … I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. “1. “MY TRUTH IS: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

She continued, “He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

In July 2019, Tristan addressed rumors that he had cheated on Jordan with Khloé. “When I met Khloé, I was SINGLE,” he tweeted at the time. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

In addition to True and Prince, Tristan also shares son Tatum with Khloé and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.