Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

We love to see it! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, to share a sweet selfie with her oldest daughter, North West. “School drop off,’ the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned the wholesome photo.

Basically, the California sunshine was shining straight on Kim and North, 6, as they posed for the camera. While the SKIMS founder went with a classic duck face, the sassy grade-schooler opted for a soft smile. How very Kanye West of her!

Of course, Kim’s followers couldn’t help but gush over the precious mommy-daughter moment. “An angel,” commented YouTuber Lena The Plug. “Aw, this is so beautiful!” one fan added. “Wow! Y’all have truly become twins. Such a gorgeous picture,” a second user chimed in, while a third echoed, “Kim, you look 19 years old, how is that possible?”

Well, for starters, the KKW Beauty founder really takes care of her skin! Toska Husted, owner of Toska European Spa and skincare expert to the stars, exclusively revealed to Life & Style which treatments Kim has undergone. “My Triple Lift Signature Facial is focused on anti-aging. By exfoliating the skin thoroughly, then infusing various hydrating extracts all while toning, lifting and sculpting, the skin appears more youthful and radiant,” Tosha revealed in November 2019.

Youthful and radiant are most definitely words we’d use to describe Kim’s selfie with North. However, if you’re feeling bummed about your own skin right now, don’t fret! It took the proud mother of four a long time to find the right routine for her. In fact, she used to … wait for it … sleep with her makeup on.

“Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep like perfectly. Maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days,” Kim told Busy Phillips in 2018. Given how fresh-faced Mrs. Kardashian West looks these days, we assume (and hope!) she’s given up that particularly, er, quirk.

