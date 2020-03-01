A spiritual moment. Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian were spotted attending Sunday church services in Paris with Kanye West and daughters North West and Penelope Disick on March 1. Needless to say, the Kar-Jenner crew looked totally chic as they made their way to the religious ceremony.

Kim, 39, and Kourt, 40, looked super sleek in complimentary all-leather looks in light and dark shades of brown while Kanye, 42, attended in a short-sleeved black button-up and leather pants. Northie, 6, and P, 7, also came through dripping in swag with similar oversized suit looks and match studded boots.

It’s no surprise to see the two little girls pairing up together while their mamas take Paris Fashion Week by storm. “North and Penelope call each other sisters, that’s how close they are,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively back in June 2019.

“They want to do everything together. It’s hard to take them anywhere separately,” the source continued. “They call each other on the phone, they beg for playdates most days and they’ll have sleepovers on the weekend.”

Plus, they’ve had a lot of experience with their PFW glam before taking it overseas. “They’re always playing dress up and doing each other’s makeup with fake makeup kits that Kim gives them,” the source expressed. “Kris [Jenner] and Kourt and Kim all think it’s so adorable because they really are as close as Kim and Kourt were growing up.”

Plus, the gal pals aren’t just into looking chic and getting their makeup done — they’re musical, too. “North and Penelope want to start a band together, they’re always singing and performing for their parents,” the insider raved. “North is a lot girlier than Penelope who likes to be outside more than in the glam chair like North, but they’re a good balance for each other. They go to school together, but they won’t be able to be in the same class — just like twins aren’t allowed in the same class!”

