No, we’re not drooling … you’re drooling! (OK, we are, too.) Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 25, to teach fans her go-to recipe for mini banana pancakes.

If you’re desperate to improve your cooking skills amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is definitely a simple quarantine meal to start with. “Making my easy banana pancakes,” Kylie, 22, captioned her first Story, along with a photo of a banana (cut in half) in a metal bowl.

“Then, I mash up the banana with a fork,” the makeup mogul continued. “Add one cup of your favorite pancake mix. Mine is Bisquick.” Um, yeah, that should be everyone’s favorite. After adding half a cup of oat milk and one egg, you’ll need half a teaspoon of vanilla and one tablespoon of sugar. “Sometimes, I use brown sugar. Sometimes, I use white. Today is white,” Kylie wrote.

Next step? Mix it all up! After that, you’re going to take a normal-sized spoon and transition the batter from the bowl to a pan. “My heat is on medium and I wait until they bubble real good,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star instructed.

Last but certainly not least, you plate your mini banana pancakes and top them off with syrup. To be honest, we think Kylie could have put some butter on them, too, but we’ll let it slide.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie makes more of an effort to eat well and take care of her body. “Before Kylie had stormi, she never did any exercise and ate a ton of junk food,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in April 2019.

Of course, every now and again, Kylie will go out to dinner at some of her favorite L.A. restaurants — including Nobu! “Stormi loves sushi,” the Kylie Skin founder told BFF Heather Sanders in a May 2019 YouTube video.“I’ll take her to Nobu … I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame.”

In conclusion: Kylie and Stormi have some seriously refined palettes. With that, we will most definitely be testing out these banana pancakes for ourselves.

