Doting mama! Lauren Conrad first started out on The Hills, but since then, the blonde beauty has stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her clothing line in addition to raising two kids.

In 2017, the 34-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her husband, William Tell, and needless to say, she was excited for motherhood. “Happy New Year!” she captioned a sonogram at the time. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet.” Lauren brought Liam James Tell in to the world in July 2017.

Less than two years later, the former reality star revealed she was pregnant with her second tot in April 2019. “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” she captioned a snap of her baby bump in a floral dress on the ‘gram. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.” Charlie Wolf was born in October of that same year.

While the clothing designer seems happy with her brood, an insider revealed she wouldn’t mine adding another addition to her family — specifically a daughter. “She jokes that she’s perfectly fine with her house full of men and being the queen of her castle is great, but she’d still love to have a girl to even out the playing field,” a source previously told Life & Style.

Despite being a celebrity, Lauren is a hands-on parent. “She doesn’t shy away from diaper duty or getting up late-night feedings herself,” the insider shared.

The cherry on top of it all is that William, 39, isn’t afraid to help out his wife. In fact, their bond has only gotten stronger over time. “They have to juggle more and really plan out their alone time these days, but it’s all worth it,” the source dished. “Ever since Charlie was born, they’ve felt stronger as a couple and as a family.”

Luckily, Liam has adjusted quite nicely to having another sibling around. “He’s having so much fun being a big brother,” the insider revealed. “He positively lights up whenever Charlie is around.”

So, is baby No. 3 in the cards? Perhaps! According to the source, Lauren and William will try for another little one “in a year or two.” Too cute!

