They say the early bird catches the worm, but it’s only really true if you got a restful enough sleep the night before to be awake and productive in the mornings.

Some of us really love our sleep, but sometimes, sleep doesn’t love us back. If you’ve ever been desperate to sink into a deep, restful sleep night after night, you know how terrible it feels — especially the next day. Not only does not getting enough sleep make you groggy, but it can also affect your mood and mental clarity, lead to headaches, depression and high blood pressure.

In a perfect world, we would all be our best selves, full of energy, zest for life and working hard to achieve our dreams during the day. Then, we would get a full recharge and reset overnight to wake up the next morning and do it all over again. According to the business professionals who understand the importance of good sleep for productivity, this dream can actually be your reality, but it all depends on your quality of rest. Some tips and tricks these business owners and CEOs swear by can truly help you get to sleep–and stay asleep all night.

Work Out Consistently

Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency, a PR and Digital Marketing agency

“As a CEO I always have my business on my mind. Trying to shut that off so that I can get some good shut eye has been a challenge but for me, working out consistently has helped. Making sure that I get in that afternoon SoulCycle class, paired with a healthy dinner, allows me to clear my mind after a day’s work, which means I am able to fall asleep easier and usually, for longer. Even when my kids do come calling (or crawl into my bed) early in the AM, I feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the day.”

Avoid Caffeine Before Bed

Anne-Marie Faiola, CEO and Founder of Bramble Berry, handcrafted soap making products

“Caffeine wakes you up which is why it can do just the trick in the mornings to give you that extra boost you need at the beginning of your day. But it doesn’t belong in your evenings. Sometimes people choose to drink caffeine at night when they need to stay up late to get work done, but I never encourage anyone to get into this habit. Caffeine can actually disrupt your sleep cycle by delaying your internal clock, and the effects can last more than just the one night you need to stay up late. Instead, I avoid caffeine before bed. If I drink tea at night, I make sure it is a naturally caffeine free blend, and I try to stick to foods and drinks that will support rest and relaxation rather than wake me up again.”

Turn Off Your Screens

Brandon Sunny, CEO of Royal Moon, an organic CBD dose brand

“A super simple but important trick to getting a better, deeper sleep is to turn off your screens before bed. According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should give yourself at least a thirty minute break before sleeping. This is because humans naturally produce melatonin at night starting around when the sun begins to set, according to our internal clocks. Melatonin makes you sleepy, so it’s a good thing. However, blue light like the kind emitted by screens can decrease or fully prevent the release of melatonin. The side effect is usually a reduction in the time you spend in REM sleep, meaning you don’t rest as deeply. So in order to keep your sleep rhythm operating as it should, simply take a bedtime break from your screens. If you need to use your screen at night, you can also use a light filtering app to avoid the effects of blue light.”

Set An Alarm Before Bed

Douglas Smith, CEO of True Nutrition, sports nutrition products

“Most people set an alarm for waking up, but I’ve discovered it should be the other way around. I set my alarm for 30 minutes before I should be in bed, and I stick to it. This helps me get to sleep at the same time every night. Once my body adjusted to it, I’ve found that I sleep better and I don’t even need an alarm to wake up. I wake up on my own, feeling well-rested.”

Use Light Blocking Curtains

Dr. Payel Gupta, CMO and Co-founder of Cleared, an at home allergy clinic

“Light blocking curtains have been a game changer for me. I’m able to fall asleep quickly at night because I can’t see the lights from the street or the reflection of the moon but instead can be immersed in complete darkness, which personally helps me to fall asleep faster. In the mornings I can wake up according to my own schedule rather than when the sun begins to shine into my window because the light blocking does its job. If you invest in a quality set of curtains, you might experience sleep so uninterrupted that you want to stay in bed all day!”

Don’t Snack Before Bed

Roman Taranov, CEO of Roman, a personalized health coach platform

“As tempting as it can be to reach for the snacks at night, it’s better for your sleep if you avoid eating three hours before bed or longer. You might not even realize it, but snacking could be the culprit preventing you from falling asleep quickly. When we eat right before we lie down we don’t digest as well. So whether you feel it in your body or not, you could experience heartburn or indigestion when you’re trying to settle into sleep. When I feel tempted to eat at night I’ll often reach for something soothing to drink instead, such as tea or water. It’s important to pay attention to your body and your hunger cues, though. Sometimes snacking at night is more a conditioned response than one born from hunger, but once you adjust your bedtime routine, you’ll realize how much you need to eat during the day in order to avoid eating at night.”

Use the Right Mattress

Bradley Hall, CEO of SONU, a mattress for improved sleep

“The right mattress makes all the difference in a deep, restful, effective sleep versus one that does the bare minimum. Even though flat mattresses have been the norm for centuries, at SONU we’ve realized that there is a better alternative, since human bodies aren’t flat! With the SONU Sleep System we’ve created the world’s first mattress that you can sink your arms into due to our layering system, meaning you can move and sleep in a more comfortable and natural way. In order to get the best sleep of your life, you have to find a mattress that will elevate your rest.”

Use a Humidifier

Phillip Montalvo, Director of Marketing of Azuna, antimicrobial odor eliminators

“If you struggle with congestion or a dry mouth or nose during sleep, maybe even finding yourself waking in the night from discomfort, a humidifier is your answer. Humidifiers add and circulate moisture into the air so you won’t have to worry about dryness at night. I turn mine on before bed and leave it running while I sleep, and it keeps me in a deep slumber all night. Whether I would be waking up or not from dryness-induced issues, now I never have to worry at all because that concern has been alleviated. It’s one small simple change I’ve been happy to make to boost the quality of my sleep. I also use the Azuna Small Room Treatment air purifier so as I’m snking into sleep each night I’m enjoying my fresh-smelling, moisture circulated room. My lungs rest happy.”

Do Yoga Or Meditation Before Bed

Jason Reposa, Founder and CEO of Good Feels, a cannabis infused seltzer brand

“In order to rest my mind and body before bed, I have gotten into the routine of doing some relaxation yoga and/or meditation right before I’m about ready to sleep. Yoga helps me to relax and release tension from my muscles and limbs, and deep breathing helps me to prepare my mind to shut down for sleep. Otherwise, I can stay up all night with thoughts in my mind. But if I properly prepare my body and brain, I can fall asleep quite quickly.”

Wind Down With a Book or Story

Stephanie Venn-Watson, CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics, fatty acid supplements for reverse cellular aging

“Often when people can’t sleep it’s because their minds are still operating at full speed based on their recollections of the day. I find for myself that I can prepare my mind for bed by winding down at bedtime with a book or a sleep story. Kids need stories before bed, but sometimes adults do as well! Reading a book before bed helps me to relax and de-stress, and take my mind off my personal life. And because I prefer to read paper copies, I don’t have to worry about screen time right before bed. Sometimes I prefer to listen to an audiobook instead, or a sleep story that has been intentionally created to lead me into a restful state of mind.”

Stay Active During the Day

Juan Pablo Cappello, CEO and Co-founder of Nue Life, a mental wellness company

“If you stay active during the day, you will effectively tire yourself out so your body is ready for rest by the time you’re preparing to sleep. I like to stay active in any way I can because it not only keeps me healthy and in-shape, but I know that it helps me sleep. Simple activities like walking to work, taking the stairs, and of course regular fitness can make a big difference on your sleep.”

Journal Before Bed

Reece Kresser, Co-Founder of Zizi, a cholesterol-lowering heart health kit

“Journaling my thoughts before bed was recommended to me as a good practice to follow for deeper rest, and it has made a significant difference in how I fall asleep. Because it allows me to process anything that’s on my mind, I can sleep with a clear head. I like to visualize it as though I’m transferring all the thoughts and worries that would keep me up at night onto the paper so they can’t bother me while I’m trying to doze off. It has really worked for me. It’s a soothing practice that has also lessened my stress levels.”

If you want to be living your best life during the day, you must get a restful sleep at night in order to charge your batteries; no one knows this more than the CEOs and business owners who understand the importance of heading to work each day with a clear, alert mind and plenty of energy. With these tips and tricks for your most restful sleep from business professionals, you’ll be able to chase that early worm yourself.