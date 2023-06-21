Life & Style is here with all the loot we’re absolutely loving right now!

KID-APPROVED SNACKS

Outshine® Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are the perfect on-the-go snack option for all your summer family adventures. Available in four tasty flavor combinations, every sip is full of real fruit ingredients and non-fat yogurt with zero grams added sugars and no artificial flavors or colors. Now kids can choose their own nutritious snacks without having to stop the summer fun! ($4.49; Available at Food Lion, HyVee, Safeway, Albertsons, Meijer, Publix & Big Y).

ENCHANTED SPECS

Statement sunnies? Yes, please! Rad+Refined’s Nova Crystal frames are designed to catch eyes, thanks to their cool monochromatic color schemes and healthy helpings of sparkling embellishments. As seen on Taylor Swift in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” the 100-percent UV protection glasses retail at $82 per pair. radandrefined.com.

STIR UP MEMORIES

Cheers to Saved by the Bellini’s ’90s-themed cocktails! From the mind of master bartender John deBary, the $19.99 book contains recipes for such nostalgic sips as the Costanza’s Marble Rye, Heart of the Ocean, Frosted Tips and CapriRum, with bonus explanations about the most common drink tools and ingredients. barnesandnoble.com.

POUT PERFECTOR

It’s already a cult favorite. Now the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask also comes in limitededition Pink Lemonade ($25) and Mango ($24) versions to obsess over! Like the original leaveon treatment, both hydrate while gently exfoliating to reveal a smoother, more supple kisser by morning. us.laneige.com.