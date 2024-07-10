A lot has changed since Lindsay Lohan shared the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in 2003’s Freaky Friday. The once troubled actress, 37, left the Hollywood scene, found love with husband Bader Shammas, and in July 2023, welcomed their first child, son Luai. But when Lindsay was reunited with Jamie Lee, 65, on the set of Freaky Friday 2 more than 20 years later, it felt like nothing had changed at all. “Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years,” shares Lindsay. “They always say when you have a best friend or someone that you’re really close with, you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated.”

In the original film, Lindsay and Jamie Lee play a mom and teenage daughter who swap bodies. Off-camera, the Halloween star shared a similar dynamic with the then-16-year-old. “She immediately took me under her wing,” Lindsay recalls. “I was so nervous to do my first kiss on-camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it.” In the sequel, coming to theaters in 2025, Lindsay’s character is a mom now, too, struggling to navigate her relationship with her daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter. “It’s going to be a really freaky Friday,” she teases. “Much freakier than you would expect!”