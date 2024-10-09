Numerous products and procedures exist to treat skin hyperpigmentation, but one procedure gaining more attention recently is lip neutralization, a technique for treating discoloration and hyperpigmentation on the more delicate lips.

Tam Patel, founder of Pretty Little Ink San Diego, has personally experienced the challenges of darkened lips, which can occur for a variety of reasons including sun exposure, medications, or genetics. She has combined her more than 21 years of healthcare experience and her passion for beauty to offer cutting-edge cosmetic tattooing services.

“I’m passionate about bringing awareness to lip neutralization because it’s such a transformative service for so many women who struggle with hyperpigmentation,” Patel said. For women with melanin-rich skin especially, the technique can be a game-changer.

Lip neutralization is a specialized cosmetic tattoo technique that camouflages darker areas to produce a more even, natural tone. For women with darker skin tones, the procedure can achieve a more even tone and restore youthful vibrancy.

Hannah Claire Braddock/Hannah Claire Photography

Paired with lip blushing, which adds color and fullness, treatments can last anywhere from three to five years. Lip neutralization and blushing are buildable and customizable for results ranging from subtly natural to a bolder pop of color.

But Patel warns that not all permanent makeup artists have the training necessary to work on the sensitive skin of the lips, which differs from facial skin.

“It’s crucial for women to do thorough research when selecting an artist for lip blush or neutralization,” Patel said. “These treatments require care, precision, and proper training. Lip tissue is very different from skin tissue, and it should be treated as such.”

Patel’s background in dental hygiene gives her a unique understanding of facial anatomy and health, ensuring her clients receive safe and professional treatments in addition to beautiful results. She has also trained in the art of cosmetic tattooing with experts across the U.S. and Canada.

The permanent makeup industry has evolved over the last 25 years, and Patel takes a fresh, modern approach to cosmetic tattooing at Pretty Little Ink San Diego, emphasizing natural, subtle enhancements for a safe and long-lasting solution. She has become the go-to expert in the San Diego area, offering a refined and personalized experience for each client.

“I want women to feel confident in their decision to pursue lip neutralization and blush, knowing that they’re in capable hands,” Patel said. “My goal is to blend the artistry of beauty with the precision of healthcare.”

TMX contributed to this story.