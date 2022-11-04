Lorde‘s style sure has changed ever since she burst onto the international music scene with her 2013 smash “Royals.” Ever since then, she’s gone from an angsty semi-goth teen to a glam goddess in some seriously daring braless looks.

In her earlier years, Lorde — real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor — loved to wear black outfits, mesh tops and rocked her long, naturally heavily curled hair. With her second studio album, Melodrama, dropping in 2017, her aesthetic changed dramatically from her Pure Heroine days.

“I was very aware that this is the first thing that people had seen from me in three years. I was picking up where I had, which was I always had dark lipstick on and in a weird kind of outfit,” she said in an interview with Vevo, adding, “And this time, I was like, I want to look the way my friends see me. I want to feel like I could be any one of the young people who listen to my music.”

Lorde’s fame with “Royals” came when she was only 16 years old. “When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it,” she told NME in June 2017. “But that was a long time ago. If anything, I’ve slowly been getting less famous since ‘Royals’ was really big. Which is totally cool for me … I suck at being famous. And that’s fine,” she told the publication.

It would be four long years before the “Green Light” singer released her third studio album, 2021’s Solar Power. The cover art shocked fans, as it featured a photo looking up between her bare legs as she leaped over a camera wearing impossible to see bikini bottoms with a yellow rash guard top.

“My friend took it! It’s just me jumping over a friend on the beach. For those who don’t know, it is my butt kind of from below and I’m in a bikini, so it’s a little hardcore,” Lorde explained during a June 2021 virtual appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The host revealed that CBS’ standards and practices department wouldn’t allow him to show the cover on TV, as he quipped that it displayed “where the sun don’t shine.”

“But it was so joyful to me that it felt innocent and playful and a little bit feral, and, I don’t know, sexy,” the New Zealand native confessed, joking, “you gotta do it while you’ve got it.”

