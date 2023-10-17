From girls’ night gatherings and baby showers to birthday extravaganzas, the chicest celebrations are created with a little mix-and-match magic. Create an Insta-worthy party with ease thanks to Hallmark’s new line of party essentials.

Find Your Dream Theme

Whether you have a passion for pastels or prefer bright, bold décor, every stylish soirée starts with a theme. Transform your space down to the details with the stylish staples from Hallmark Celebrate!—like plates and napkins—and themed décor that makes every moment memorable.

Gilded Go-To’s

For elevated elegance, Hallmark Celebrate! brings glamour to your next gathering with metallic ink and foil accents. From ivory and gold cocktail napkins to tropical-inspired dinner plates, you can mix and match to liven up any milestone. Cheers to that!

Mod Must-Haves

Set the mood with vivid hues, vibrant graphics and whimsical messages. Whether you’re keeping it casual or gearing up for your next holiday open house, mingle and be merry with party supplies you can mix to match your vibe.

The Celebration Essentials

Brighten up any birthday party with a top-notch tablescape complete with bright, beautiful hues. Bring all the boldness or curate a special few from the collection for the sweetest celebration yet.

Pro Party Tip: The secret to Insta-worthy entertaining is being prepped for your next big bash. With so many ways to switch up your style, stock up on Hallmark Celebrate! party sets to keep things going even after the guests go home!