Skin Check-In With Dr. Will: The Best Alternative to Makeup Remover Wipes, According to Experts
Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.
Makeup has been in use for thousands of years … and that means makeup has been removed for thousands of years, too! Makeup wipes are incredibly popular, but they aren’t always available, and everyone knows you need to thoroughly cleanse your skin of cosmetics at the end of the day. From concealer and foundation to bronzer and eyeshadow, the nation’s leading skin experts tell us the best way to remove makeup without using makeup wipes.
“I’m of the opinion that the best way to remove makeup is with micellar water, a gentle hydrating solution of glycerin and mild surfactants,” says dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi. “I recommend applying it to a cotton ball and placing it over closed eyes for a few seconds, then wiping off the make up in a circular motion. This can be followed with your favorite cleanser or just a simple water rinse!”
“Don’t overthink it! When makeup wipes aren’t an option, just grab your favorite cleanser and some cotton rounds,” explains skincare guru Camille Morgan. “My recommendation is LaserAway Beauty’s Come Clean face wash, as it removes all traces of makeup without any irritation and has hydrating ingredients to keep skin moisture intact!”
“Most face washes will remove your makeup, but for full glam days, I suggest double cleansing with micellar solution followed by a cleanser,” teaches dermatologist Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “My recommendation for heavy duty makeup removal days is ISDIN Micellar Solution followed by SkinCeuticals LHA Cleansing Gel!”
“Men typically shy away from makeup wipes, so I recommend Manface to my male patients,” says cosmetic surgeon Dr. Alexander Z. Rivkin. “I use it myself daily and recommend it to all of the men in my practice. I particularly like this line for cleansing because of the ingredient quality.”
“When you run out of makeup wipes, or if you find makeup wipes too irritating, a time-tested gentle cleanser and cool or lukewarm water will of course do the trick,” explains dermatologist Dr. Alpesh Desai. “I recommend that patients remove environmental pollutants as well as excess oil and of course makeup with Skinmedica’s Facial Cleanser!”
“While makeup wipes are a commonly used modality for makeup remover, some contain preservatives that can cause an allergic contact dermatitis or be irritating to the skin for they don’t work for everyone,” notes dermatologist Dr. Angie Koriakos. “I recommend using a gentle cleanser such as Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, lukewarm water, and a gentle circular motion with the fingertips to remove makeup!”