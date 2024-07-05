Mom friends looking for love! Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian bonded because their daughters Monroe, 13, and North, 11, are pals. Now a source exclusively tells Life & Style the divorced duo are teaming up to find themselves some eligible bachelors. “Kim and Mariah hang out a lot these days, and they actually have more in common than you’d think,” says the insider. “By far their favorite thing to talk about these days is their love lives and which guys they want to date next.” (Something else they have in common? Nick Cannon, who wed Mariah, 55, directly after dating Kim, 43!)

Kim, who’s dated Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham since her 2022 divorce from Kanye West, and Mariah, who split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka in December, are “on the hunt for something long-term,” says the insider. But the girls also just wanna have fun. Adds the insider, “Mariah’s got loads of boytoys she’s offered to link Kim up with, and Kim’s planning to send some hotties Maria’s way.”