Ship set sail on The Masked Singer with a showstopping performance in episode 1 of season 12 of the celebrity singing competition show.

Clues for Ship on ‘The Masked Singer’

In her clue package, Ship said that she had massive hits that made history but ultimately lost control. She became lost at sea and felt forgotten. The camera panned to a wanted poster, which left judge Jenny McCarthy scratching her head.

Ship said it has taken her years to find her way back to the shore. The mysterious masked figure also said that she is in “uncharted waters,” which was one of many nautical puns in her clue package. Could this be someone who was on a show based on a cruise ship or beach?

She performed “Pompeii” by Bastille for her debut performance on the show, blowing the judges away with her impressive vocals.

Judge Robin Thicke said, “I know that voice,” once he heard Ship sing for the first time.

Who Is Ship’s ‘Masked Singer’ Ambassador?

This season, each of the contestants will be introduced by a Masked Singer Ambassador, someone who has competed on the show who knows them. Ship’s Masked Singer Ambassador is season 6 winner Jewel, who won the show as Queen of Hearts.

This implies that Ship might be a staple in the music industry and could be a singer-songwriter. The judges assumed that Ship and Jewel must be close friends or collaborators.

Her ambassador’s gift was a cowboy hat. Whether or not she is a country artist or has appeared on a show like Yellowstone remains to be seen.

Michael Becker / FOX.

Inside the Judges’ Guesses for Ship on ‘The Masked Singer’

Judge Rita Ora guessed that it could be Cyndi Lauper behind the mask. Jenny McCarthy thinks it could be someone like Joan Osborne because she believes Ship’s tone sounds like Joan’s voice in “One of Us.”

Robin guessed that it could be singer-songwriter Enya or singer Sarah McLachlan. All of the judges were kind of all on the same page in thinking Ship is a singer.

Fan Guesses for Ship on ‘The Masked Singer’

On YouTube, a couple of Masked Singer fans boldly guessed in comments that Ship is Cher. However, there are some who might be on the right track in guessing Tracy Chapman. But the most popular fan guess by far is Annie Lennox.

The costume might be a huge clue that points to Ship being Annie. She has a song called “Into the West” from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Of course, her costume could allude to compass directions or the fact that the film has a number of boats in it.

“#ShipMask’s performance gave me the first set of chills of the season! I believe that she is the legendary Annie Lennox! #TheMaskedSinger,” one person wrote on X.

Another said, “THAT’S ANNIE LENNOX!!! #maskedsinger #themaskedsinger.”

Another post on X said, “I’m feeling Paula Cole for the Ship #TheMaskedSinger”