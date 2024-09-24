Season 12 of The Masked Singer once again won’t feature Nicole Scherzinger, who left the show after season 10 in 2023.

Why Did Nicole Scherzinger Leave ‘The Masked Singer’?

Nicole left The Masked Singer to star in London’s West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. The show opened in September 2023 for a 16-week limited run. She won Best Actress in a Musical at the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards for her performance in the production.

Since Nicole was working on Sunset Boulevard when season 11 of The Masked Singer was filming, she was unable to sit on the panel. In March 2024, it was announced that Sunset Boulevard would be transferring to Broadway in September 2024, with Nicole reprising her role.

During her break between the West End production and rehearsals for her Broadway debut, Nicole spent the summer vacationing around the world with fiancé Thom Evans. She also performed at various festivals amid her travels.

Plus, in August 2024, Nicole was announced as a judge and mentor on the new Netflix series Building the Band alongside Liam Payne and Kelly Rowland. The show, which hopes to discover the next big musical group without the artists initially meeting face-to-face, is hosted by A.J. McLean.

“Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first,” executive producer Cat Lawson said. “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

These prior commitments kept Nicole away from The Masked Singer for season 12.

Who Replaced Nicole Scherzinger on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Rita Ora was Nicole’s replacement on The Masked Singer for seasons 11 and 12. “So happy the secret is finally out,” she said in September 2023. “I’m joining the @maskedsingerfox US! Can’t wait to try and guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists.” Rita previously served as a panelist on the U.K.’s version of The Masked Singer for four seasons.

The Australian singer’s return to the panel for season 12 was confirmed in June 2024. However, Fox made it clear that casting decisions beyond season 12 had not been made yet, leaving the possibility open for Nicole to return.

Prior to Nicole’s hiatus from the show, she gushed over her position as a panelist. “Oh my gosh, I would love to [keep coming back], are you kidding me?” she told Entertainment Weekly ahead of season 10. “I love my [Masked Singer] family. And it’s such a great job. Are you kidding? I love it. Yes.”

Who Are the Judges on ‘The Masked Singer’ 2024?

Rita will be on the panel alongside fellow returning judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Nick Cannon is also back as the show’s host. Robin, Ken, Jenny and Nick have all been with the show since season 1.