Incredible! Nicole Scherzinger went from being a Pussycat Doll to X Factor judge, but all the while she has maintained quite the physique. The singer loves to dance, whether it’s because of her music career or a trending TikTok dance, and she loves to show off her dancer’s body in sexy bikinis while lounging by the beach or pool.

“I don’t dance … I WERK,” she captioned her August 2021 video while working out in a swimsuit.

Nicole flaunts her body in a bikini at what seems to be every chance she can … but we don’t blame her. Beyond the obvious, the Masked Singer judge was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, so she’s used to being free by the ocean. Although she now lives in Los Angeles, California, with her boyfriend, Thom Evans, the Annie Live! actress often visits her tropical hometown.

“My serenity is found somewhere between the sky and the sand,” she captioned a March 2022 Instagram video, discovering her homeland.

Additionally, Nicole’s zodiac sign is another huge reason why she practically lives in a bikini! The “Stickwitu” artist’s zodiac sign is a cancer — which is a water sign — so hello, she was literally born to be by the water.

“As a Cancer, waters signs are in tune with their emotions, as well as everyone else’s,” she captioned her October 2021 Instagram post lounging by an infinity pool with a view of the ocean. “They are passionate, loving and very caring. Water signs are also creative and usually have a special love for the arts.”

No matter the time of the year, the celeb makes sure she’s always in warm weather. In October 2021, the songwriter went on a tropical vacation with her beau to Saint Vincent. The couple enjoyed a peaceful getaway on the island of Canouan where they had two go-to spots … the pool and the beach.

“Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago,” she captioned her November 2020 Instagram post. “You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much.”

