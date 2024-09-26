Masked Singer Season 12 Clues Who Is Showbird What We Know

Showbird brought her vibrant personality to the stage during her first performance on The Masked Singer. The judges threw out some interesting guesses as to who is under the mask — but we think the answer could be right under their noses.

Inside Clues for Showbird on ‘The Masked Singer’

Showbird said that she was a tomboy growing up and a nerd. In one part of the clue package, a gavel was seen. Is this a famed TV judge or someone who has participated in a cop show?

She also made a comment about being in one of the biggest blockbuster movies ever.

For her first performance in the competition, Showbird performed “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige.

Who Is Showbird’s ‘Masked Singer’ Ambassador?

Showbird’s Masked Singer Ambassador is Joel McHale. While he has never technically competed on the show, Joel has been brought on throughout the seasons as a guest judge. He’s also good friends with judge Ken Jeong, despite their onscreen digs at each other and comedic antics.

Joel said that Showbird is completely out of her element by being on the show. Masked Singer fans have seen quite a few comedians take the stage over the years. This could potentially be another hilarious star who has graced the Masked Singer stage.

The gift from her Masked Singer Ambassador was popcorn.

What Are the Judges’ Guesses for Showbird on ‘The Masked Singer’?

After seeing Showbird command the stage, Ken Jeong said that he thinks it’s Jennifer Hudson under the mask. His guess drew some mixed reactions from the audience. It definitely did not sound like her. However, many think it’s more along the lines of someone in the comedy world, or someone who might even know Ken personally.

Robin Thicke guessed that it could be Kerry Washington under the mask, while Rita Ora had a pretty good guess with Taraji P. Henson.

Best Fan Guesses for Showbird on ‘The Masked Singer’

Because Nicole Scherzinger is missing from her usual spot on the judging panel this season, many fans think she could be hiding underneath one of the masks. She’s got the stage presence and the vocals to win the whole competition, so it is very likely that she could be pulling off an epic surprise as Showbird.

Plus, she has worked with Joel on a number of seasons of the show, so it totally makes sense why he could be her ambassador. And the clue about being out of her element could tie into the fact that she is usually behind the judging table on the show instead of being on the stage.

But even if it is Nicole under the mask, it’s highly unlikely that the judges are going to guess that its her. Others also think Showbird could be Yvette Nicole Brown. This is a really great guess, too! And she has worked with Ken and Joel before.

