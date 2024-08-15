Mason Disick Transformation: Photos of Kourtney Kardashian’s Son

Not to be dramatic, but Mason Disick was literally America’s nephew when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed him on December 14, 2009. Mason was the first of many Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren and his birth was televised on the fourth season of the former E! reality show.

After enjoying his tween and early teen years out of the spotlight and off social media, Mason made his Instagram debut in May 2024. Fans, and even his family members, couldn’t believe how much the celebrity kid has grown up over the years.