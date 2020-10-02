Unless you’re naturally blessed with long, sweeping curled lashes, few beauty tools are as immediately effective as an eyelash curler. An eyelash curler can change everything, lifting the lashes, making the eyes look wider and more awake with minimal effort.

Here’s what the pros know: One Size Doesn’t Fit All.

An eyelash curler should take into account the shape of your eye for lash-lifting results. Here’s some from Japonesque that we love, because they do just that.

ALMOND EYES:

The softer curve of the Japonesque Volumizing Eyelash Curler fits almond eyes and is also a great choice for larger eyes or eyes with long lash lines.

MONOLID EYES:

The Japonesque Pro Performance Eye Lash Curler has an ergonomic handle so it’s easier to angle the cage to fit deep set eyes or monolid eyes.

ROUND EYES:

The Japonesque Extreme Eyelash Curler features a deeper curve making it ideal for round eyes.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

PREP TOOLS

Think of your lash curler as a prep tool that should be used before makeup application, like face lotion or primer. Never use after mascara — which could make your lashes break.

BEFORE YOU CURL

Always check that the lash pad is inserted properly to cushion the lashes. The little rubber pad protects your lashes and softens the curl — make sure it’s properly inserted and aligned before each and every use.

BE GENTLE

You don’t need to press too hard to get a great curl, instead apply soft pressure and curl in two steps for eye opening results. Get the curler as close to the lash line as possible, apply gentle pressure for 5 seconds, move the curler to the center of the lashes and squeeze again.

LOOK LIKE YOU SLEPT A SOLID EIGHT

A Japonesque lash curler can be your lash’s best friend, opening the eye so they pop. Some people find they don’t even need mascara with the effect of a sweeping curl. But mascara is always a great addition for even more drama after you curl your lashes.

