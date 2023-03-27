At just 24, Michael Salamone, aka Anubace, has achieved a level of persistent growth that would leave anyone in awe. Since childhood, Salamone’s life has encompassed several goals, projects, and initiatives, sometimes all at once.

Starting from his desire to become a video game creator as a child, to going to college and earning himself two degrees, to being a social media content creator and poet, to modeling, and then acting, Salamone’s journey has been one of sheer inspiration.

Nowadays, Salamone pours all of his focus into acting and modeling. But the good thing for Salamone is that both career paths are intertwined. As Salamone’s modeling career began to thrive and his network of contacts and clients grew, it seemed natural that acting scripts would start flying through the door. In any case, Michael, a versatile content creator, also started writing scripts himself for his online videos.

As a model, Salamone has been on runways across the states and represented several brands. Including modeling for New York and soon Paris Fashion Week.

After taking the runway by storm, notable content creator and poet Michael Salamone switched his focus to pursuing a new avenue of the arts, acting. And best believe, he’s leaving no stone unturned to conquer that territory.

That didn’t stop him from jumping into the acting world with both feet and homing in on his skills every step of the way. He started learning to act, write scripts, and make acting videos, and before long, his efforts led him to his first film role in January 2022.

He listened to advice from friends within the industry and did his own research online.

“This is my second year acting. I have three shoots that I will be in this year,” he enthuses.

Considering everything he’s been able to pull off, Salamone doesn’t look like he’s about to stop anytime soon; he’s always looking for avenues he can explore to push forward creatively.

Ultimately, he says, his “to-do list” of achievements is to be a success but ultimately surrounded by inspiring, creative, kind, and motivated people that can help empower him through whatever industry he ventures into.

Salamone has never been one to sit back idly in life. Always the go-getter, and the motivator on any team he belongs to, Salamone says it has always been in him to gravitate naturally toward leadership positions.

“I was involved in various things; I was always doing something. I was a graphic designer. I was on the wrestling team, and I was in student government. I helped reorganize the entire mental health organization and ran events on campus to support mental health,” he explains.

Currently, Salamone is focusing on his production company Promethean Creations. Salamone says that Promethean Creations’ mission is to create opportunities for artists of every medium. Shark in The Dark, their first production, is based on events from Michael Salamone’s life and comments on how mental health issues can be an isolating experience.

Another exciting aspect of Michael Salamone’s life is his love for gaming. As a child, he always wanted to be involved in the gaming world, which pushed him into creating a unique gaming initiative while he was in college. During the process, he faced a health scare that could have affected his career at the time, but he kept his head up and didn’t let it slow him down.

“I’m very good at video games,” he says. “And because I was internally bleeding, I couldn’t do any physical activities anymore. So, I started an E-sports organization.”

The idea, he says, is to build a community to bring gamers together from everywhere in the form of networking.

“I wanted to create a community of gamers,” he explains. “I know that college can be lonely if you’re not making friends, and people need a way to meet each other. I made it the biggest program at my college, and it’s now considered a varsity athletic program by the college.”

Fast-forward to today, he’s now a partner with Twitch, the most popular gaming streaming service.

“I did not have an easy upbringing,” says Salamone. “It’s going to get rough, and it always does. But with every rough thing you have, there’s something to pull out of it. I think that every experience that I had helped craft me into who I am today. I would not be who I am today without my demeanor, skills, or anything like that. I’m very grateful for the experiences I’ve had and proud of who they have shaped me into as a person,” he concludes.

Article presented by Liam Matthews