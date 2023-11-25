Elegance, style, and luxury have always captivated numerous dreamers, sparking imaginations of a world far removed from our everyday reality. For the longest time, high-end fashion was confined within the ivory towers of that world, relentlessly stubborn and inaccessible to those who weren’t born to money and privilege.

But what if this didn’t have to be the case? What if this illusion could be dismantled, along with the barriers that have left everyday individuals on the outside of opulence looking in?

These are the questions Mike Cooke, the mind behind Sterling Forever, pondered over for quite some time. He wanted to create a world where jewelry wasn’t just a sign of wealth but a way for people to show their own style and be unique. With this idea, he set out to make the best quality jewelry that everyone could afford, no matter their economic circumstances.

This powerful mission resulted in Sterling Forever – a company that has rewritten the rules of luxury and transformed it into a uniquely inclusive space for all.

“The goal was simple. I wanted to try and shatter this idea that luxury is a privilege reserved only for the wealthy,” Cooke shares. “For me, it isn’t and shouldn’t be about the price tag, but about experience.”

What started as a humble idea in the basement of his childhood home quickly became a booming success that Cooke could hardly keep up with. With the help of his family and friends, Cooke was able to turn this idea into a business. Today, Cooke and his team have worked hard to craft unique pieces of durable jewelry for any style and occasion.

More importantly, by remaining equally committed to masterful craftsmanship and thoughtful pricing, Sterling Forever has stirred the pot of this highly competitive market. “I believe that we’ve been able to prove that the delicate balance of top-notch quality, contemporary aesthetics, and affordability can indeed be struck,” Cooke shares.

Since its inception, the company has reached incredible heights – its pieces are now proudly and increasingly worn by Hollywood stars, from Jenna Ortega, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion to Christina Aguilera, Keke Palmer, and Jennifer Coolidge.

“Seeing our jewelry pieces on some of the biggest stars in Hollywood was truly a moment of honor and privilege for us,” says Cooke. “It’s not about the visibility but the validation that our designs are appreciated and loved by those who are constantly in the public eye and have access to a myriad of other options.”

Better yet, for the second year in a row, Sterling Forever has been featured on Oprah Winfrey’s list of favorites. Cooke insists that when the company was featured on the 2022 list, he was surprised, shocked, and grateful – and he didn’t think they would get to experience such a significant milestone again.

And yet, as 2023 drew to a close, their Perfect O-ccasion Earring Case made it on this year’s list, fortifying Cooke’s and his team’s commitment to their mission of democratizing high-end jewelry.

“When I realized we were on the list again, I remember thinking she must love our pieces very much,” Cooke reminisces. “I’m excited and thankful to get Oprah’s stamp of approval two years in a row because not many other brands can say the same.”

The impacts of this milestone on the business have been huge, from the press to celebrities whose values align with Sterling Forever and finally to a boost in revenue. “Oprah’s selected item sells significant units and ultimately makes an extraordinary positive impact on our year-end goals. This espouse helped us open many doors that have been ajar for some time,” Cooke reveals.

Then, there’s also a plethora of business opportunities becoming available for the Sterling Forever team, including some exciting retail partnerships set to be launched in 2024.

Above all else, however, Cooke admits that the most important part has been watching his core team continue to grow together with the brand. He shares that many of them started at entry-level positions, such as account managers, warehouse associates, and customer service.

Now, these incredibly talented individuals are helping run the show at Sterling Forever – including the fact that they have facilitated a collaboration with Oprah Winfrey’s direct team. “My team and I have come a long way since we started, and I’m immensely proud of them. Their dedication, talent, and hard work have played a pivotal role in our success,” Cooke says. “Seeing them grow has been one of the most rewarding experiences.”

From being worn by Hollywood’s elite to being featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things, the brand has come a long way. But for Mike Cooke and his team, this is just the beginning. They are excited about the future, committed to their mission, and ready to take Sterling Forever to even greater heights.

As Cooke reiterates, “We believe everyone should have access to high-quality jewelry that allows them to express their unique style without breaking the bank, and this is something that will continue to guide our path.”

Article written by Lily Adams