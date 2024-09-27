The HBO spinoff series of The Batman movie was arduous for the actor, between the prosthetics, fat suit and darkness he needed to play the villain. “By the end of it, I was b–ching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f–king wanted it to be finished,” the actor recently said of being reluctant to do a second season. “Maybe in a year, I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f–king suit and that f–king head on again.’”
2 of 6
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen – Fuller House
The twins shared the role of cutie-pie Michelle Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House. By the time the reboot came along almost two decades later, they were established in the fashion world as heads of The Row. “We understood,” costar John Stamos said of their decision to pass. “I remember [costar] Lori [Loughlin] saying to me, ‘They won… two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards. That’s like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this? I was like, ‘Eh, maybe not.’”
3 of 6
Keanu Reeves – Speed
The 60-year-old just couldn’t get on board when the bus-set thriller’s sequel was set to take place on a cruise ship. “It was just a situation in life where I got the script, and I read the script and I was like, ‘Agh,’” he later said. “It was about a cruise ship, and I was like… a cruise ship is even slower than a bus. And I was just like, ‘I love you guys, but I just can’t do it.’” Jason Patrick took over as the male lead opposite original star Sandra Bullock.
4 of 6
Will Ferrell – Elf
“I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights: Buddy the middle-aged elf,” the 57-year-old joked of reprising his role as a human brought up by Santa’s helpers in the North Pole. Many breathed a sigh of relief, since the original movie is considered a holiday classic!
5 of 6
Kristen Wiig – Bridesmaids
It’s not happening! One out-of-control poop scene was enough for the 51-year-old, who shut the door on making a part 2 to the rowdy flick. “It wasn’t a hard decision,” said the SNL vet, who cowrote the movie with Annie Mumolo. “We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”
6 of 6
Neve Campbell – Scream
The actress backed out of the sixth installment of the horror flick when she felt she wasn’t being paid enough. “The offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” said the 50-year-old, whose character Sidney Prescott’s absence in the film was attributed to her being in hiding with her family. Says one character, “She deserves her happy ending.” And Neve got one too: She’ll appear in Scream 7!
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse
the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place
where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language,
hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is
also prohibited.