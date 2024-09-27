Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Kristen Wiig and More Stars Who Wouldn t Revisit an Old Role 779

Getty Images (2)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kristen Wiig and More Stars Who Wouldn’t Revisit an Old Role

News
Sep 27, 2024 5:55 pm·
By
Picture

Don’t ask these actors to show up for the sequel! They’ve said no to reprising their most memorable roles.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.

Picture