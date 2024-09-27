Colin Farrell – The Penguin

The HBO spinoff series of The Batman movie was arduous for the actor, between the prosthetics, fat suit and darkness he needed to play the villain. “By the end of it, I was b–ching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f–king wanted it to be finished,” the actor recently said of being reluctant to do a second season. “Maybe in a year, I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f–king suit and that f–king head on again.’”