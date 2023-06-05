From hit Blockbuster action classics to dramatic Oscar-winning roles, Natalie Portman is one of the most successful movie actresses in show business. The Jerusalem native’s career continues to reach new heights, and while she doesn’t boast about her fortune, Natalie’s net worth proves how much of a presence she is in the film industry.

Keep reading to find out where Natalie’s net worth stands!

What Is Natalie Portman’s Net Worth?

The Thor franchise actress has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

What Movies Has Natalie Portman Starred in?

After appearing in a few onscreen roles in the late 1990s, Natalie landed her breakout role in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, in which she portrayed Padmé Amidala in the trilogy. While juggling her time as an action star, the Oscar winner also appeared in comedic and dramatic roles, such as Garden State, V for Vendetta and No Strings Attached.

In 2010, Natalie starred as Nina in Black Swan, which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The following year, the Dior spokesmodel appeared as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise Thor. In 2022, she reprised her role, which featured Natalie’s character undergoing a transformation into “The Mighty Thor.”

While maintaining her acting career, Natalie attended Harvard University from 1999 to 2003, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Though she makes the big bucks as one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood, Natalie previously revealed that her No Strings Attached costar, Ashton Kutcher, made “three times” more money than she did for their rom-com film.

“I knew, and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she explained to Marie Claire in February 2017. “Your quote is the highest you’ve ever been paid. His [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

While pointing out the unfair pay gap between men and women, Natalie noted, “women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.”

Ashton praised Natalie via Twitter at the time for calling out the pay disparities that women face.

How Else Does Natalie Portman Make Her Money?

Since 2010, Natalie has appeared in commercials promoting Dior’s fragrances.

Ten years later, the former Long Island resident was announced as a cofounder of Angel City FC, a nearly all-women’s soccer team that was granted a new franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League.