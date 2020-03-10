If winter has you looking and feeling drained, here’s how to freshen up naturally

Hydrate!

Start your morning with a glass of fresh unsweetened coconut water. Then, throughout the day, drink filtered water. At meals, include skin-hydrating foods such as wild salmon, avocado, olives and coconut.

See You Later, Sugar

Sugar, the biggest contributor to inflammation, shows up on the skin as acne, dry itchy skin and wrinkles. Try cutting sugar from your diet for 10 days, especially if you have an important day coming up and want to look your best.

Bye, Dead Skin

Make an at-home natural facial mask with papaya and pineapple. The alpha hydroxy acids and the enzymes in these two fruits will dissolve dry, dead skin. Do this once or twice per week.

Scoop out 1/4 cup of raw papaya flesh and mash or blend with 1 tbsp fresh pineapple until smooth

cup of raw papaya flesh and mash or blend with 1 tbsp fresh pineapple until smooth Apply to dry skin and leave on for 5 to 15 minutes. Then rinse with cool water

If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test on your arm before applying to your face

Beautiful Starts Within!

Ocean Remedies Sustainably Sourced Fish Oil was clinically demonstrated to deliver 3X more EPA and DHA than regular fish oil*. The omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil help support your heart, brain and eye health and maintain healthy levels of blood lipids**! Ocean Remedies patented fish oil does not require any additional ingredients for enhanced absorption. Learn more at oceanremedies.com.

*Unpublished double-blind crossover pharmacokinetic clinical study comparing absorption of EPA+DHA in blood plasma between EE, rTG and MaxSimil fish oil. ** Oh, R. Practical Applications of Fish Oil (Ω-2 Fatty Acids) in Primary Care. J Am Board Fam Pract (2005) – this has cardiovascular, blood lipids, and joint benefits Van de Rest, O., et al. Effect of Fish oil on Cognitive Performance in Older Subjects: A Randomized, Controlled Trial. Neurology (2008) – cognition/brain.