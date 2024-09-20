Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway and More Actors With Younger Costars

May-December Romances Onscreen! Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway and More With Much Younger Costars

Hot topic: Older women are on-trend as a bunch of new projects pair mature leading ladies with much younger men.

Wait, is it the year of the cougar? Because Hollywood’s biggest female actors including Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway are some of the women who recently starred in films where they have a hot oncamera romance with younger partners.

You age gracefully when mind your business and drink your water – and these sexy celebrity women are proving the theory true.