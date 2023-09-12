Article presented by Kevin Folk

In a world bombarded with picture-perfect images and airbrushed faces, it’s no wonder we sometimes lose sight of what true beauty means. But a photography studio is shaking up the norms and celebrating the raw, unfiltered essence of individuals – meet Nuovo Photography.

Led by the visionary Catherine Théoret, Nuovo Photography is on a mission to help people rediscover themselves, free from the constraints of societal expectations. “True beauty isn’t about conforming to what society says is ‘trendy’; it’s about embracing your uniqueness and celebrating every angle of yourself,” says Catherine.

Imagine a world where self-love reigns supreme. Nuovo Photography is making that dream a reality, one breathtaking photo at a time. With guests from their 20s to 80s+, Nuovo has helped over 50,000 people from all backgrounds embrace their unique selves. “We aim to create a safe space where everyone can shed their insecurities and reconnect with their inner strength and beauty,” explains Catherine.

From glossy magazines to social media platforms, heavily altered images are widely circulated, serving to reinforce an unattainable beauty standard that seems effortlessly flawless. As a result, the line between reality and the artificial, leaving women, in particular, grappling with feelings of inadequacy and a burning desire to measure up.

A flawless depiction of beauty can result in broader consequences. According to Catherine Théoret, president of Nuovo Photography, such portrayals contribute to various mental health issues. Among these are body dissatisfaction, body dysmorphia, and self-objectification, affecting not just adult women but also girls at an impressionable age.

Catherine highlights that this is not just about self-esteem but a societal issue that demands attention and action. “Seeing retouched images day after day leads people to internalize that their worth is primarily defined by their flaws, diminishing their self-confidence,” Catherine says.

Through artful semi-nude photography, the Nuovo Photography team is overjoyed to have discovered a way to give people a new and deep sense of confidence.’ Catherine notes that they have deliberately disrupted traditional photography norms by grounding their business in celebrating people’s natural selves. They have been championing a shift away from the artificial perfection often presented in the media, instead highlighting

Their aim is not just to create a healthier self-image among their guests but also to inspire a broader change in how beauty is represented.

“Our mission is to help people feel beautiful in their own skin and to accept and celebrate themselves – just as they are. We believe that beauty is just as much about a person’s inner shine as it is their outer appearance. There shouldn’t be just one mold that everyone has to fit into,” Catherine says.

Nuovo Photography’s mission is rooted in the belief that true beauty should be about celebrating people’s unique features. It’s about the freckles decorating a nose, the laughter lines that tell tales of joy, the stretch marks that speak of growth, and the scars that carry stories of resilience.

“These so-called imperfections are an important part of us. They are the footprints of our journeys, the markers of our experiences,” Catherine emphasizes.

The studio aims to challenge societal pressures related to appearance through their work. Their philosophy underscores the belief that beauty is not confined to conventional standards or manipulated appearances but resides in the expressions and characteristics of each person.

What sets Nuovo Photography apart is its unwavering commitment to capturing the beauty of all individuals. “Everyone has parts of themselves that they are insecure about,” Catering shares. “We are here to reframe that inner dialogue to celebrate these wonderful pieces that define who we are.” Nuovo proudly shatters beauty stereotypes and turns flaws into features to be celebrated. No more picture-perfect gazes: instead, they delve into the stories behind those eyes, the ups and downs that add depth and meaning to each photograph.

The captured emotions make the photos more compelling and emotionally engaging and add layers of complexity that go beyond the surface, ensuring that each photograph has its own story. By focusing on real emotions, Nuovo Photography asserts the power of the unfiltered human experience, creating a counter-narrative to the norm of showing only the ideal.

Stepping into the studio feels like entering a haven of self-acceptance and positivity. With an all-female team, Nuovo Photography goes above and beyond to create a supportive space for their guests who are able to celebrate their bodies in a completely new way. As people reclaim their confidence, we empower them to stand tall, unapologetically, and redefine what beauty truly means,” Catherine emphasizes.

“It’s a slow process, but one day, I hope we will live in a world where everyone is celebrated, and people will embrace themselves, with all their so-called flaws,” Catherine says.

