Omega-3 fatty acids have various benefits for both your body and brain. Not only does your body need these fatty acids to function, but they also deliver some big health benefits.

Herring

Cold-smoked, pickled, or precooked, smoked herring is a popular breakfast food in countries like England, where it’s served with eggs and called “kippers”.

Flaxseeds

Toss them on your salad, add them to your shakes, flaxseeds are often ground, milled or made into an oil.

Anchovies

Rolled around capers, stuffed in olives or used as a pizza or salad topping, this tiny little fish, with it’s strong taste, adds flavor to many dishes and sauces.

Salmon

One of the most nutrient-rich foods on the planet, salmon is a great choice for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

